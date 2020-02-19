Include basil seeds in your diet to get these amazing benefits!

We all might have seen Basil seeds or Sabza seeds in the smoothies and crushers we had. Ever wondered how important it is for your diet? It is said that Basil seeds are most nutritious when soaked in water that we drink. Read further to know more:

Flushed with fiber: Basil seeds contain soluble fiber, which may promote gut health, blood sugar control, healthy cholesterol levels, and appetite control. However, more research in these areas is needed.

Excellent source of Minerals: Just 1 tablespoon (0.5 ounces or 13 grams) of basil seeds in a glass of water is a good source of iron, calcium, and magnesium — which could help fill important shortfalls in your diet.

Source of Omega 3: Basil seeds contain an average of 2.5 grams of fat per 1-tablespoon (13-gram or 0.5-ounce) serving. This varies based on the growing conditions. Just 1 tablespoon (13 grams or 0.5 ounces) of basil seeds could supply most or all of your daily need for ALA omega-3 fat.

Helps in weight loss: Sabja seeds are known to be rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which comes from high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids present in the seeds. These acids help in boosting the fat burning metabolism in the body. It is also full of fibre, so keeps your stomach satisfied for longer and prevents unwanted cravings. You can add it to a bowl of yoghurt or sprinkle some in a fruit salad as a pre-meal snack to control appetite.

Controls sugar levels: Basil seeds are known for people with Type 2 diabetics.They slow down the metabolism of your body and thus controls the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose. You could simply mix soaked basil seeds in a glass of milk and have it for breakfast. It makes for a wonderful healthy drink.



For a healthy skin and hair: Crush some amount of basil seeds to the coconut oil and apply it to the areas affected with psoriasis and eczema. Crush the seeds, without soaking it, in a cup of coconut oil and warm it for a few minutes before using. Eating basil seeds regularly helps your body secrete collagen, which is required to form new skin cells as and when they are damaged due to normal wear and tear. Basil seeds are full of iron, Vitamin K and protein which are essential for long and strong hair. Protein and iron also promotes hair growth and adds volume.