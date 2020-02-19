ISL: FC Goa beats Jamshedpur FC; Become first Indian club to play AFC Champions league

In Football,FC Goa defeated the Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League Football match at Jamshedpur. The Goa FC beat the hosts by 5-0.

For FC Goa, Ferran Corominas (11th), Hugo Boumous (70th and 90th),Jackichand Singh (84th) and Mourtada Fall (87th) scored the goals.

By this victory the FC Goa has become the first Indian team to qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League – the top-tier club competition in the Asian continent-. The team that tops in the ISL can enter the AFC cup.

By this victory Goa FC will top the point table with 39 points from 18 matches.