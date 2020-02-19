Jamia university student files Rs 1 Crore compensation case against police

A second-year MA student has filed a compensation case of Rs 1 crore against the Delhi Police in the High Court. The case comes at the backdrop of a series of CCTV footage released wherein the security forces could be seen barging into the library and unleashing violence on the students.

“I would like to ask the government if a person is not safe in the library, where else is he or she safe? I would like to ask the Delhi Police what my crime was. I have filed a compensation case worth Rs 1 crore against the Delhi Police,” student Mohammad Mustafa said.

This case comes in the backdrop of a viral video released by Delhi Police on Sunday showing those present inside the Jamia library were trying to hide their faces with handkerchiefs.

Prior to that, in a CCTV footage, policemen in riot gear are seen barging into the library and beating students with batons.”That day, I was studying in the library from morning onwards. Around 6 pm, police entered the premises without any warning and started lathi charging at everybody. I was beaten too even though I was not connected to any protest,” Mr Mustafa said.

He further said, “I have three demands. First is compensation. Second is an FIR and third is an independent inquiry into the matter.”The university administration, however, clarified that they have not released the video while the Delhi Police said that they will investigate the matter.On Monday, Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan had said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will look into the matter.