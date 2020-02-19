“Legal changes to link Aadhaar with voter ID soon”,says Govt

Election Commission might soon be eligible to link Aadhaar with the Voter Ids as the Central government is looking to amend the Aadhaar act to legally allow the election body to link both the ids.The move is aimed to act on bogus, fake, and duplicate entries and to also allow remote voting rights to migrant voters.

Before the election commission get any powers to do so, the government has to make an amendment in the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for which the government is likely to discuss the issue with the Cabinet soon for its approval.

The move will help election commission to get rid of the electoral roll of all discrepancies. It will also allow domestic migrant workers to vote from any part of the country.