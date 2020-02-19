New ‘Passion Pro’ launched by Hero MotoCorp: Know the features and price

Hero MotoCorp has launched its new ‘Passion Pro’ motorbike. The bike was launched at an event in Jaipur.

The new Hero Passion Pro comes with a BS 6 engine. The bike will be powered by 110cc fuel injected engine which can produce 8.9 bhp power and 9.79 Nm torque at 5500 rpm.

The new Hero Passion Pro comes with a triple tone paint theme, upgraded instrument cluster, new headlamp and taillamp as well as a bigger fuel tank. The ground clearance has been raised to 15 mm. The bike also has ‘Auto Sail’ for better handling. The bike will have better mileage than the Passion.

The new Hero passion Pro has four colour variants – Sports Red, Techno Blue, Moon Yellow and Glaze Black. The bike is priced at Rs.64,990 for drum variants and Rs.67,190 for disc variants.