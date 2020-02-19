‘Our agenda is to unite Hindus’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reveals the organization’s stand to caste based reservation

Mohan Bhagwat , the chief of RSS has made the organization’s stand to caste based reservation clear.

The Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has revealed this while addressing an event in Delhi.

The RSS chief made it clear that the Sangh does not believe in caste. But it is a reality.

” Sangh doesn’t believe in caste, but caste is a reality that we cannot ignore. We believe that caste based reservations should continue till caste based discrimination is there” said the chief of RSS.

“If anyone wants to debate how long reservations should continue, an apolitical group can be formed to discuss such ideas, but Sangh will work towards ending caste feud and caste differences among Hindus. Our agenda is to unite Hindus and not divide them by caste. We believe that reservations should not become reasons of Hindus attacking each other,”, said Mohan Bhagwat.