Pop singer Adele to release her album : Details inside

After a long gap, Adele will be releasing her next album in September.

According to video footage posted on social media from a wedding that she officiated over the weekend, Adele told the guests to “expect my album in September”. Her last album was released in 2015, titled as ’25’.

The British singer performed a surprise set of songs in a wedding of her friend Laura Dockdrill which included “Rolling in the Deep”, along with covers like the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life”, Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free” and Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies”.