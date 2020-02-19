Celebrities DHDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaBeautycelebritiesNEWSEntertainmentLife Style

Pop singer Adele to release her album : Details inside

Feb 19, 2020, 01:40 pm IST
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Adele performs at Genting Arena on March 29, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

After a long gap, Adele will be releasing her next album in September.

According to video footage posted on social media from a wedding that she officiated over the weekend, Adele told the guests to “expect my album in September”. Her last album was released in 2015, titled as ’25’.

The British singer  performed a surprise set of songs in a wedding of her friend Laura Dockdrill which included “Rolling in the Deep”, along with covers like the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life”, Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free” and Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies”.

 

