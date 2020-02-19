Ramadan 2020: Likely dates of Ramadan and Eid announced in UAE

The possible dates of Ramadan and Eid were announced in UAE.Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the member of Arab Union of Astronomy and Space Science has made this announcement.

As per the astronomical calculations, the crescent of Ramadan will appear on Thursday, April 23 at 6.26pm during the sunset. The crescent will disappear 20 minutes after the sunset.

Ramadan for the Hijri year 1441 will begin on Friday, April 24,2020. The crescent of Shawwal will appear on Friday, May 22,2020 at 9.30 pm. The month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on July 22 and Eid Al Adha will be on Friday, July 31.