Samantha replaced by this actor in next movie

Feb 19, 2020, 04:23 pm IST
Aditi has signed yet another project in the south Indian film industry by replacing Kollyood’s top actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha was to star in Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram with Sharwanand. But now, Sharwanand has given a big flop Jaanu with Samantha.

“The project was to star Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya. Naga opted out and Ravi Teja was roped in. Then, Ravi Teja delivered a thundering flop Disco Raja . He was replaced by Sharwanand. Soon after came Jaanu. So now, it’s Aditi Rao Hydari , with Samantha’s blessings, opposite Shawanand in Maha Samudram,” says the source

