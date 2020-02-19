Sensex, NIFTY jumps at higher point

The domestic stock market started at a higher note. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose upto 415.29 points to reach 41,309.67 in the first few minutes of trade. The NSE Nifty climbed to 12,111,20 up 118.7 points from the previous close.

At 9:28 in the morning, the sensex traded 390.02 points or 0.95% higher than 41,284.40 while Nifty was at 110.90 points or 0.92% at 12,103.40. The gains across sectors have pushed the market into heights.

Meanwhile, China the world’s second-largest economy, is still struggling to get its manufacturing sector back online after imposing severe travel restrictions to contain a virus that emerged in the central Chinese province of Hubei late last year.