SRK pays emotional tribute to Swades co star

Feb 19, 2020, 06:06 pm IST
If you have seen Swades then you cannot miss the role played by Kishori Ballal. The 82 year old who played Shahrukh’s well wisher in 2004 film is no more.

Shahrukh Khan paid his tribute through a tweet:

Born in Dakshina Kannada district, the veteran actor made her acting debut with 1960’s “Ivalentha Hendathi” and in her five-decade-long career, she worked in over 75 movies across different languages such as “Kahi”, “Hani Hani”, “Suryakanthi”, “Carry On Maratha” and “Quick Gun Murugun”.

In the Hindi film industry, she has also worked on films such as Rani Mukerji’s “Aiyyaa” and Deepika Padukone’s “Lafangey Parindey”.

