SRK pays emotional tribute to Swades co star

If you have seen Swades then you cannot miss the role played by Kishori Ballal. The 82 year old who played Shahrukh’s well wisher in 2004 film is no more.

Shahrukh Khan paid his tribute through a tweet:

May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her. pic.twitter.com/E8UGZMZ0Zj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 19, 2020

Born in Dakshina Kannada district, the veteran actor made her acting debut with 1960’s “Ivalentha Hendathi” and in her five-decade-long career, she worked in over 75 movies across different languages such as “Kahi”, “Hani Hani”, “Suryakanthi”, “Carry On Maratha” and “Quick Gun Murugun”.

In the Hindi film industry, she has also worked on films such as Rani Mukerji’s “Aiyyaa” and Deepika Padukone’s “Lafangey Parindey”.