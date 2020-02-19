The friendship between a flightless pigeon and a dog cannot walk is winning internet: See video

A cute and heart melting friendship between two ‘strange friends’ is winning the hearts of netizens all over the globe. The unlikely friends are a pigeon and a dog.

The pigeon named herman cannot fly and the dog named Lundy cannot walk. They are the new sensation and celebrities on the social media.

The story of this friendship was shared on Facebook by ‘The Mila Foundation’. Mila Foundation is an organization that rescues and give shelter to animals that are born with defects.

The video and photos shared on the Facebook has gone viral in a short span of time.

See the Video: