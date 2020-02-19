This internet, messaging services will no longer available in UAE announces Etisalat

The telecom and internet service provider in UAE, Etisalat has informed that BlackBerry services will not provided anymore. The BlackBerry service will not be available on Etisalat from March 10.

‘As per BlackBerry notice, the company’s services such as BlackBerry Messenger, Pin to Pin, BlackBerry Internet Service and BlackBerry email Service will not available from March 10,2020. Customers can still use their data allowance from their BlackBerry packages for all other internet services’, said Etisalat in a statement released on Wednesday.