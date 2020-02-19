Union government decides to link Aadhar card with election ID

The union government has decided to link the Aadhar Card with the election ID card. The union government has decided to amend the Aadhar Act to make this possible. By this move the union government aims at removing bogus votes and duplicate entries in the voters list.

The law ministry will be submitting a proposal before the union cabinet for approval as this move needs amendments in the Representation of People’s Act (RPA). This will also save the internal migrants from “disenfranchisement”.

In 2015, the Election Commission of India had taken up linking of election ID card and Aadhar number as part of its National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme. Around 32 crore Aadhar numbers were seeded by the time. Later it was abandoned in view of the Supreme Court judgement restricting the use of Aadhar.