Yuvraj Singh to debut in web series with wife Hazel Keech

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will soon make his debut to entertainment industry. The star Indian cricketer will make his debut in a web series with his wife actress Hazel Keech and his brother Zoravar Singh.

Zoravar Singh will play the lead role in the series. Shabnam Singh, mother of Yuvraj Singh and Zoravar Singh will also be part of the project. Shabnam Singh has confirmed the news and said that she was extremely proud and excited to be a part of it.

The series will be bankrolled by Assam-based Dream House Productionz. It is said that Bollywood writer Vipin Uniyal, the writer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar will be writing the script.