7000 Indians including women and kids were held in last year for trying to enter US illegally

Official data revelaed that around 7720 Indian-origin people including 272 women and 591 minors were held in the US borders in the last year for trying to enter the country illegally. This was revealed by North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) quoting the official data received from government under the Freedom of Information Act.

From October 2018 to September 2019 , around 851,508 people were apprehended by the authorities. This was the highest in last 12 years. In 2017 around 4620 Indian were held . It was 1663 in 2014,3091 in 2015 and 3544 in 2016.

People entering the US via 48 US–Mexico border crossings, with 330 ports of entry must show their travel documents and also open their bags for inspection.