Airlines in UAE issues travel advisory

Flydubai, the Dubai based airline has issued a travel advisory for passengers on Thursday. The travel advisory was issued amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

Flydubai in a statement released has urged all passengers to China to check the various travel advisories and restrictions. The airline also said that they are monitoring the situation, abiding by the World health Organization directives.

The passengers need to change their tickets should send an email to letstalk@flydubai.com with ‘Travel restrictions’ in the subject line. The passengers will be able to rebook to another destination or arrange refund for a booked ticket.

The passengers can call to the number – (00971) 600 54 44 45 or send a private message on Facebook, said the statement.