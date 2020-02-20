Ananya Panday to play heroine of Vijay Devarakonda: See pics

Young Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will play the female lead in the next film of Vijay Devarakonda. Ananya Panday has shared pictures along with the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star on her social media handle.

” Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm ?

?Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood”, Ananya Panday captioned the photos.

The film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and will be bankrolled by Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will be released in Hindi and South-Indian languages. This is the first collaboration of Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh.