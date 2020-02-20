Avinashi Bus Accident : PM Narendra Modi expresses condolences

At least 19 people died after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus and a truck collided near Avinashi town in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the grieving families. He also hoped that the injured people recover at the earliest.

“Extremely anguished by the bus accident in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I hope those who are injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi,” PMO India tweeted.