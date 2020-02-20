Bollywood actor Sushant Singh rejects NRC-CAA by saying that Muslims held in detention centres will not be able to reproduce,increase population

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh has been a frontrunner in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. Now the actor has said that the CAA will deprive the Muslims held in detention centres of their right to reproduce.

” If all the members of a Muslim family are found to be illegal immigrants, will they be kept in detention centres together? Will that family have the right to reproduction? because the space in detention centres is limited. You can not increase population there. So the people who will be sent to the detention centres just because they happen to be Muslims, will not be allowed to procreate”, said Singh while addressing a protest against CAA.

The actor claimed that CAA is the first step to NRC. ” There is a lot of confusion over NRC and NPR. The government has denied that NRC will be implemented but the Home Minister had announced in several of his rallies that NRC is coming. The NPR document says it is the first step towards NRC”, added Singh.

“What about your history? Since you have already admitted that you are not an Indian, will your job be considered legitimate? Will your marriage be considered legal? What will be the citizenship status of your children?”added Singh.