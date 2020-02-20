British MP who was denied Indian Visa has links with ISI, warns intelligence agencies

The intelligence agencies warned that the British MP from Labour Party Debbie Abrahams has links with ISI. This was reported by Times Now News.

Debbie Abrahams has denied Indian visa at an Indian airport recently. The government has denied her entry to the country after her e-visa was cancelled.

The intelligence agencies has informed that Debbie Abrahams has links with ISI conduit Raja Najabat Hussain, the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI). JKSDMI is a ISI funded organization.

After India has denied entry, the British MP has gone to Pakistan. As per intelligence agencies her visit, travel,stay and other arrangements were supported by Pakistan government.

Debbie Abrahams is a ardent critic of India’s abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. She has written letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding this.