China objects Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Indian state

China has came opposing union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Indian state Arunachal Pradesh. China has said that the visit of Indian home minister to Arunachal Pradesh is violation of China’s “territorial sovereignty” and “sabotaged political mutual trust” between the two countries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting the northeastern state on Thursday for the 34th statehood day celebrations. The union home minister will also inaugurate many developmental projects in the state.

China has never accepted Arunachal Pradesh as the part of India. Chinese government claims that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of China and calls it as a ‘disputed territory’. The Chinese government claims that Arunachal Pradesh ia the part of South Tibet.

” “China’s position on the eastern sector of the China-India boundary, or the southern part of China’s Tibet region, is consistent and clear. The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ and is firmly opposed to the Indian politician’s visit to the southern part of China’s Tibet region as it violated China’s territorial sovereignty, undermined stability of the border area, sabotaged political mutual trust, and violated relevant bilateral agreement”, said Geng Shuang, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign ministry.

The India-China border dispute is over 3488-km-long area. it is also known as Line of Actual Control (LAC).