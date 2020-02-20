Container comes out of truck ,rams KSRTC bus killing 20

Over 20 people were killed after the bus they traveled was hit by a contained that came off the truck. Many are said to be still trapped in the debris. The incident happened on the opposite side on a highway in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, said the police. The police also said that the number of dead might likely rise.

The Volvo bus that hit was run by the Kerala government which was going to Ernakulam from Bangaluru, state transport Minister AK Saseedharan explained.

Reports said the tyre of the truck burst while it was in speed, and the container got detached and rolled on to the road before colliding with the bus.

“All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur,” CMO of Kerala said.