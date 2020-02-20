Dakshina Kashi buzzing with devotees during Shivratri

More than 3 lakh devotees from all over Andhra are flocking at Nanjanagudu known as Dakshina Kashi to attend the festival of Mahasivaratri. Helicopter services have started for Vemulavada keeping in view the rush of devotees to Nanjanagudu. Andhra Pradesh authorities have made special arrangements for keeping proper vigil on tomorrow’s event. The name Nanjanagudu is derived from ‘Nanju’ the poison of the serpent Vasuki, used as a rope for the churning of Palazhi. Literally the name translates to the ‘God who drank poison’.It is also believed to be the place where Draksha , the father of Sati Devi conducted a Yagya.

The premises of the temple are lit with electric decor lights. Special packages have been prepared to fly from Hyderabad to Vemulavada. The services were launched in collaboration with tourism development agency Telangana State Aviation Corporation on the instructions of Minister KT Rama Rao.

Shiva temples are abundant in the Warangal district with most of the populace being Saivites. Mahashivaratri ceremonies have begun in the temples of Stambalagudi, Siddheshwara Temple, Mettu Ramalingeshwara Temple, Kothi Lingams and Ramappa.