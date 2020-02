In tennis, India’s Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak has entered the Men’s Doubles quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Tennis Open at Florida. The duo defeated the Swedish-French pair of Andre Goransson and Ugo Humbert by 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

The now they will face top seeded doubles pair Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan of USA on Friday. The Bryan brothers defeated Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson of Australia to enter the quarterfinals.