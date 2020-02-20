‘Faced caste-discrimination in Jignesh Mevani’s house’: Dalit women raises allegation against Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani

Chithralekha, a Dalit women auto-rickshaw driver from Kerala has come forward unveiling the Dalit activist and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. Chithralekha who was subjected to caste-based discrimination and violence from the ruling CPM has raised her allegations in her biography.

In the biography, titled ‘KL 13 L 8527’, Chithralekha accused that she faced caste-based discrimination in the house of Jignesh Mevani. She said that she visited Gujarat for attending a protest organised by Rashtriya Mevani’s Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDMM) led by Movani.

The women activist accused that Mevani’s family did not even allow her take a bath in his house.

Jignesh Mevani has spoken for the plight of Chitralekha back in 2018.