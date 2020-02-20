Forex market: Indian rupee weakens against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar.

As per the market experts, the negative opening of the Indian share market and sustained foreign fund outflows were the causes of downward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened weak at 71.75 and then slipped further to 71.80 registering a loss of 26 paise against the US dollar over its last close.

The Indian rupee has settled trading against US dollar at 71.54 on Tuesday. The market was closed on Wednesday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has slipped by 0.01% to 99.69.