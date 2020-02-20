Gulping water is not the healthy way to stay hydrated this summer

We all are aware that to stay healthy and mindful it is essential to be well hydrated. True to the evolution theory and religious doctrines’life originated in the water’ and requires water for its existence. A 2018 Journal ‘Frontiers in Physiology’ states even mild dehydration can result in mood instability and lack of focus in any individual.

Water is involved in every type of cellular process in your body, and when you’re dehydrated, they all run less efficiently, and that includes your metabolism. A perfect analogy would be a car: if you have enough oil and gas, it will run more efficiently. Water does the same to your body. But the popular belief of gulping 8 measures of water to match the tested equation- 1 ounce for each pound of your weight is not a healthy way to consume H2O. If you have the urge to urinate within two hours of drinking water and if your urine is clear, it means the water you have gulped just slipped through your systems.

Drinking plain water to match the measure, especially on an empty stomach is not beneficial to the body.It may prove good, once in a fortnight to flush the digestive tract, but the practice is not good as a method to hydrate your body. Based on urine analyses collected from the study volunteers, a new study concludes that several drinks—including milk, tea, and orange juice, but not sports drinks—were more hydrating than plain water.

The best way to stay hydrated is to consume water-rich foods like Soups and taking water at least half an hour before and after the meals. Mixing fruits and a gulp of water increases the body’s ability to absorb more water and nutrients of the fruit together in to the body. A slow and steady method is the best way to stay hydrated this summer-take food having plenty of saucy liquids.