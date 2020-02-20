India questions China’s ‘Sabotage’ barb over its discontent on Shah’s Arunachal visit

India on Thursday questioned China’s bitter criticism on home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

India questioned China’s reasoning and said it fails to understand the objection of the visit of an Indian leader to a state within the borders of India.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India,” MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory and recently even had built a high way to rural Arunachal Pradesh.