Indian citizens tests positive for Covid-19 on stranded cruise ship

One more Indian was tested positive for the dreaded covid-19 virus, taking the total Indians infected on-board the stranded ship to 7. The Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Wednesday, that all seven Indian nationals infected with the virus have been shifted to hospitals in Japan for treatment.

The patients are responding well to the treatment and the disembarkation of passengers will start today.138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship which was quarantine off Japan on February 5 after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for the virus.