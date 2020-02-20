ISL: Hyderabad FC ends their season with a ‘ big win’

In football, the Hyderabad FC has ended their season with a big win over NorthEast United in the Indian Super League. The Hyderabad FC defeated NorthEast United FC by 5-1.

This is the second win of the team in this season. Hyderabad FC defeated Kerala Blasters by 2-1 in November 2 in this season. Thereafter the team was not able to register a victory in the tournament.

Liston Colaclo and (12th, 41st), Marcelinho (13th, 88th) and Mohammed Yasir (55th) scored the goals for Hyderabad FC. Andrew Keogh’s (35th) scored the consolation goal of the NorthEast United FC.

Hyderabad FC ended their season in ISL with 10 points from 18 matches. They are in the bottom of the point table. NorthEast United is placed in 9th position with 13 points from 17 matches.