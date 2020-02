Ninteen people have been killed and several others injured after a Kerala state road transport corporation bus met with an accident near Avinashi town of Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu.

The accident occured after a speeding truck experienced a tyre burst after which it lost control and hit the bus.

The bus was going from Karnataka’s Bengaluru to Kerala’s Ernakulam. Victims’ bodies have been taken to Tirupur government hospital.