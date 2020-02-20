Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app for smartphone users

Microsoft’s dream of integrating its three most widely used productivity apps into a single mobile app is finally coming true as the maker of the Windows desktop operating system announced the launch of its new Office app, yesterday. Available now on Android and iOS devices (tablets included) as a free download, the new Microsoft Office app serves as a one-stop-shop for opening and editing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files. It also allows the user to scan physical documents and convert hand-drawn tables into Excel sheets.

Microsoft launched the new Office app on the Google Play Store and Apple AppStore yesterday after many months of public preview. In a manner of speaking, it combines the power of the existing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint standalone apps but doesn’t replace them. Microsoft says it has created the new Office app to create a simplified Office experience on mobile devices and to reduce the amount of storage space taken up by them. On an average modern Android device such as the OnePlus 5, the new Office app takes up as much as nearly 500MB of storage space.