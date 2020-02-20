“Offensive post” on Yogi : Man detained

A Greater Noida based trader was arrested for allegedly posting “offensive” content on Facebook against Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath.

The officials said that the accused has been identified as Chand Quraishi who is a resident of Jewar town. He was arrested on Wednesday evening/

When contacted, Quraishi said he shared the post by “mistake”.

A police official told PTI, “Quraishi had shared a post on Facebook which was deemed offensive against the chief minister. A complaint was filed at Jewar police station by a local resident after which the accused, a trader, was arrested.”

Quraishi has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), among others, the police said.

In an earlier incidence, two persons were arrested in UP’s Gorakhpur district for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media against the chief minister in June.

Prior to that, a Noida-based journalist, the head, and the editor of a private TV news channel were also arrested over “objectionable content” against Yogi Adityanath.