Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship reveals Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy revealed that interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad will lose Indian citizenship. He said this while addressing an event organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on CAA at Hyderabad University on Thursday.

As per the Indian Constitution, the people taking the citizenship of another country while being an Indian citizen will automatically lose their Indian citizenship, said the former union minister. “The file is on the Home Minister Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose their citizenship”, said Subramanian Swamy.

Swamy accused that Rahul Gandhi has taken British citizenship to start a business in England. The BJP leader made it clear that though Rahul Gandhi can apply for Indian citizenship as his father Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian.

Earlier in April 30,last year the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi over his British citizenship controversy. As per the notice the documents of a British company BackOps where Rahul Gandhi filed returns as British citizen. Subramanian Swamy has filed a complaint to MHA regarding this and the notice was issued after the complaint.

The issue has been on news till 2015. In 2015 November , the Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL filed by a lawyer demanding CBI enquiry on the issue. Later a BJP MP approached the Lok Sabha speaker and the speaker forwarded the issue to Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha. Although the Committee has issued notice to Rahul Gandhi no meeting was held to discuss the issue.