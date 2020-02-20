Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in marginal loss

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended trading at loss. The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended lower on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,170.12 registering a loss of 152.88 points or 0.37%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,080.85 lowered by 45,05 points.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainments and PowerGrid. The top losers in the market were Cipla, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Service and Tech Mahindra.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1277 shares declined and 1242 shares surged and 170 shares remained firm. The Indian share markets will be closed for Shivaratri holiday on Friday and Trump’s visit on Monday.