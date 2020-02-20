Tabu to dance for “Ami Je Tomar” this time for Bhul Bhulaiyya 2

In the sequel of Bhul Bhulaiyya, Bollywood’s star Tabu will be dancing for the song “Ami Je tomar” which was performed by Vidya Balan in the movie’s first part.

She is very excited and looking forward to it. Besides this song, ‘Hare Ram’ will also be recreated in the film. While the speculations are rife about Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the film but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will head to Jaipur for 10 days before heading to Lucknow to shoot at a palace. Anees Bazmee and the team looked for various palaces before locking down the Lucknow one. They plan to wrap up the second schedule by mid-April before shooting some portions in Mumbai later.

The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik . It stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to release on July 31st, 2020.