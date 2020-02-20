Trump appoints subservient Richard Grennel as Head of Intelligence

Staunch Trump loyalist, Richard Grennel was appointed as the interim head of national intelligence by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Richard Grennel had earlier in 2018, served as the US ambassador to Germany. After his appointment, Trump took to his twitter handle and tweeted,“Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him,”

Trump, known to raise doubts on the credibility of US intelligence may expect a restructuring of the 17 intelligence agencies of the US including FBI and CIA after this pivotal appointment.

The noted democrat from the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Mark Warner from Virginia mocked the appointment of Richard as the “President’s choice of an individual with no intelligence, to serve the nation’s intelligence community.”