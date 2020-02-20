Two Dalits brutually assaulted for stealing money in Rajasthan

Seven people were arrested in Rajasthan with regarded to the incidence where two Dailt youths were brutally thrashed for allegedly stealing money from the two wheeler agency in Naguar district .

The video was noticed by several after a video went viral in social media. As per the SHO office’s report the dalit youth were seen trying to steal money from the agency.

“It was lunchtime and when the staff wasn’t around, the two youths, Panna Ram and Disha Ram, were allegedly trying to steal money from the cash register of the motorcycle agency,” SHO Singh said.

In their complaint, the two accused, who are also cousins, said that they had gone to the agency in Karnu village to get a motorcycle serviced when the staff accused them of stealing and beat them up.

Initially, both sides had reached a compromise and no complaint was lodged with us. But once the videos went viral, we received a complaint and lodged an FIR under IPC sections for assault, wrongful confinement, as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Singh said.