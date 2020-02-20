Two maoists killed in an encounter with security forces

Two Maoists were killed and a jawan of Chhattisgarh police was injured in two different encounters of Sukma and Narayanpur districts of Bastar region Wednesday.Police said that the two killed suspected Maoists are yet to be identified.

As per IG Bastar Sunderraj P , the first incident took place in Sukma in which the encounter took place near Tondamarka village.

“When the DRG patrolling team was cordoning off aforest area on Chintagufa-Chintalnar junction, exchange of fire broke out between the two side. After guns fell silent, body of an Maoist was recovered from the spot,” the IG said talking to Hindustan Times adding that in another face off that occurred near Kasalpad village, one STF jawan of state police was injured.