“We are 15 crores but can dominate over 100 crore Hindus and imagine what we can do to you”: AIMIM leader spews venom

Feb 20, 2020, 07:21 pm IST
Waris Pathan, a controversial leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Maharashtra had once again spewed venom aiming at disturbing communal harmony. The former MLA from Maharashtra has made a hate speech in an anti-CAA rally in Gulbarga in karnataka.

The AIMIM leader said that although Muslims are only 15 crores in India they can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus.

” We need to work together, we need to snatch our Azadi. Time has now come to achieve Azadi. If we cannot achieve it, we should snatch it. They are mocking us for hiding behind women during anti-CAA protests. Do not forget, these are lionesses who has came out yet and you are already afraid of these women. Be aware and know what happens if we all Muslims unite together” said Waris Pathan.

” We are 15 crores but be aware we can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus and imagine what we can do to you” added the AIMIM leader.

