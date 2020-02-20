“We will talk to them in the language they understand”: Yogi Adityanath warns anti-CAA protesters

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has warned the supporters and sympathizers of radical Islamist organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and SIMI.The UP CM said this while responding to the Governor’s address in Assembly.

“We will talk to them in the language they understand”, said the CM. Yogi Adityanath accused that the anti-CAA protests revealed terror funding by PFI.

” Terror funding of the PFI has been established now, Any sympathy for them means, support to the PFI and SIMI. Those who betray the nation, will have an unsung death”, added Yogi Adityanath.

” The trouble-makers died from the bullet of other troublemakers. If someone is coming with an intention to die, how can he remain alive”, Yogi said referring to the deaths in anti-CAA protests. He made it clear that the protesters died not by the shooting of police but by the killed by the bullets fired by fellow protesters.