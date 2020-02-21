30-Year-old man arrested fro raping and killing a 6-year-old girl

In a shocking incident a six year old girl was brutally raped and killed by a 30-year-old man. The incident took place in Ghorakappa village in Gomati district in Tripura on Thursday. The victim was a friend of accused’s daughter of same age.

The police has arrested the accused named Kachakla Tripura. As per police the victim was playing with daughter of the accused in the latter’s courtyard. Then the accused kidnapped the girl and subjected to repeated rapes and murdered her. He then dumped the body in forest.

The accused has confessed that after repeated rapes he strangled the minor girl to death.