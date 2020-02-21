50 year old gets life sentence for raping minor

A 50 year old man was sentenced with life for raping a 9 year old. The punishment was awarded by a POSCO court in Kota, Madhya Pradesh.
The incident happened in May 2019 when the convict was staying with the girl’s parents.
A fine of Rs 30,000 along with the punishment was imposed on the convict followed by a trial that lasted for about nine months. The punishment was awarded by Special Judge Kailash Chand Misra.
Statements of at least 13 witnesses were recorded during the trial, he added
