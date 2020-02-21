70-Year-old men arrested for molesting two minor girls

The Mumbai Police has arrested a 70-year-old men for molesting two minor girls. The shocking incident took place in Mulund in Mumbai. The police arrested the man who runs a shop after the mother of one of the girl lodged a complaint.

As per the police the accused Dharamchand Patwari has touched the victims aged 6 and 7 inappropriately. The first instance of molestation took place a month ago. Then he continued doing this to the children. And then the girls told their respective families.

The police has registered a case under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.