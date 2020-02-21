Asian Wrestling Championship: Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik win bronze

In wrestling, Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik has won bronze medals in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship at New Delhi.

Vinesh Phogat defeated to her opponent Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam in the 53 kilogram women category to win the bronze medal. Earlier Vinesh Phogat has lost to Mayu Mukaida of Japan in the quarterfinals.

Another Indian wrestler Anshu Malik also grabbed a bronze medal after beating Uzbekistan’s Sevara Eshmuratova in the 57 kg category.

Another Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has assured herself a silver medal as she reached the semi-finals. Malik defeated Uzbekistan’s Nabira Esenbaeva 5-4 in the 65kg category.