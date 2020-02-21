Barcelona Spain Masters Badminton: India’s Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma enter quarterfinals

In shuttle badminton, India’s ace shuttle players Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma has entered the quarterfinals of the Women’s and Men’s singles category respectively at the Barcelona Spain Masters Badminton Tournament.

London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal defeated Ukraine’s Maria Ulitina by 21-10,21-19. Saina will next face Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand. Busanan Ongbamrungphan has defeated Saina in the last tow encounters.

Sameer Verma entered Men’s singles by beating Germany’s Kai Schaefer by 21-14,16-21,21-15.

He will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn or Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the quarterfinals.

But India’s other ace players like former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth, N.Sikki Reddy were crashed out of the singles events.