Bhim Army allowed to hold meeting near RSS headquarters

The Nagpur bench of Mumbai High Court has allowed the Bhim Army to hold a rally and a meeting near the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. The High Court has given permission to hold a meeting at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur on February 22 with certain conditions.

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad will address the meeting. A division bench of justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar has granted the permission. The court has sought the opinion of Maharashtra government and Nagpur police on the petition filed by Bhim Army.

Earlier police has denied permission for rally and meeting citing law and order issues.

The court said that the Bhim Army would conduct a workers meeting and it should not be converted into a demonstration or protest. ” There should be no inflammatory speeches and the atmosphere should be peaceful. Chandrasekhar Azad should give an undertaking on the above conditions”, said the court.