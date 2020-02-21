Bollywood new release ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’ banned in Bubai and UAE

The release day for the much anticipated Bollywood movie started with a little little disappointment. Ayushman Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starer ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’ will not be screened in the theaters of Dubai and UAE.

The movie with homosexuality as themes are never screened in the middle eastern countries. A source from Dubai informed, “We knew this was coming. Or, rather not coming. We really wanted to see what Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has to say, since it is the first Bollywood film that normalizes a gay relationship. Sadly, all films with a gay content are banned in these parts.”