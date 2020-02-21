Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha attends wedding in Pakistan,video goes viral : Watch Here

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was spotted in a wedding event in Lahore, Pakistan.

The video of renowned Indian personality’s appearance at an event in Lahore along with Pakistani star Reema Khan has gone viral on social media, receiving mix response from both Indian and Pakistani social media users.

Famous Pakistani website allpakdramapageofficial shared a video of a renowned Indian star – sitting along with Reema – with the caption: “Legendary Bollywood actor and Politician Shatrughan sinha spotted at a wedding event in Lahore tonight Film star #ReemaKhan also there at the #bigfatwedding.”

Last year, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) banned and boycotted Mika Singh from the film industry after the singer performed at a wedding in Pakistan.